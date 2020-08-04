Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Srinagar administration on Tuesday evening announced lifting of curfew as the situation here remained incident free but strict restrictions would continue in areas which have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

An order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhury on Tuesday saying that after assessing the situation in the area, it has been decided to prematurely end the curfew which was slated to continue till Wednesday night.

The order, however, states that restrictions ordered earlier under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Disaster Management Act, in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 disease, will remain enforced across the district as directed through an order issued on July 31.

It states there shall be restrictions on public movement including transport and that commercial and other establishments shall remain closed.

Meanwhile, Choudhury has said avoiding public gatherings is an important part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and urged the general public to ensure strict compliance with all preventive guidelines and protocols that the government has issued in regard to it.

He has directed for strict adherence to restrictions as ordered.

