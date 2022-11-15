Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has framed an action plan to achieve universal screening for common non-communicable diseases including diabetes, officials said on Monday.

More than 42,000 people were screened for diabetes on the world diabetes day on Monday, out of which 1900 new diabetics were identified, who were counselled on steps to be undertaken, they said.

"J&K has recently framed an action plan to achieve universal screening for common non communicable diseases, which includes diabetes", an officer said.

He said that it aims to complete universal screening by January 2023 under which all individuals aged 30 and above will be screened for hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer.

