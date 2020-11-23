Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences on the passing away of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

"I am saddened to learn about the passing away of the former Assam Chief Minister. He was a seasoned politician, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. His demise is a great loss to the political sphere and his contribution to the development of Assam and well-being of its people will always be remembered," Sinha said.

Also Read | Pune’s Jupiter Hospital Performs India’s First-Ever Intestine Transplant on COVID-19-Infected Boy, Father Donates 200cm of Organ to Save Son’s Life.

The Lt Governor offered condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)