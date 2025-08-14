Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Office of LG J&K X account commended the Tiranga Horse Rally, organised by Nomadic Tribals in Rajouri district as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, describing it as truly inspiring.

The X account of the Office of LG J&K posted, "Tiranga Horse Rally by Nomadic Tribals in Rajouri is truly inspiring. With pride in their hearts, every citizen is marching ahead on the glorious path of infinite possibilities. @dmrajouri #HarGharTiranga"

Earlier, ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebration, a grand Tiranga Rally was organised in Rajouri on Thursday featuring a 2-kilometre-long National Flag.

The rally saw a huge participation of people filling the atmosphere with patriotic fervour. Police officials were also stationed to maintain tight security.

On Wednesday, the Bhaderwah valley witnessed a vibrant Tiranga Rally organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by SDPO Bhaderwah, who joined police, students, and locals in waving a 100-meter national flag, thereby spreading patriotism and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPO Bhaderwah Shoket Ali said, "Like in other parts of the country, Bhaderwah also witnessed a grand Tiranga Rally today to send out a strong message of patriotism and national pride."

He added that the event aimed to strengthen the spirit of unity and remind the youth of the sacrifices made for India's freedom.

The rally began from the New Bus Stand Kotli, wove through key streets, and culminated at the historic Seri Bazaar.

A spectacular highlight was the display of a 100-meter-long national flag that evoked loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Enthusiasts lined the route, waving flags and chanting slogans such as "Tiranga Hamare Jaan Hai, Tiranga Hamare Shaan Hai."

Speaking to ANI, NCC cadet Akshay said, "It was a proud moment to walk with such a huge Tiranga. This will always stay in my memory."

As the rally ended, Bhaderwah echoed with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," setting an inspiring tone for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, saying it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their pride in the Tricolour. He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about the high participation, the Prime Minister said, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com."

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture wrote, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)