Jammu, May 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening visited the house of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat here and offered condolences to his family, officials said.

Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Anti-National Act, Plot Against Country, Says BJP.

Sinha visited Bhat's family in Ban Talab on the outskirts of Jammu and extended his condolences to his parents, wife and other family members, the officials said.

The LG said the administration stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. He assured them of all the support from the administration.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

The education of Bhat's daughter is now the responsibility of the administration, he added.

Sinha said the government has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all aspects of Bhat's killing.

"All the grievances of PM's package employees are also being addressed on priority," he said.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said a special cell in the LG Secretariat is handling the grievances of the PM's package employees.

"A nodal officer has been deputed who is looking into the issues on a daily basis. The Jammu Kashmir Police has also been directed to ensure foolproof security for the PM's package employees," the spokesman said.

After Sinha left Bhat's residence, his father Bitu Jee Bhat said, "We were assured that the administration will do whatever is possible to provide relief to us."

Bhat's wife said the LG assured her that she will be provided a job and the expenses of her daughter's education will be borne by the administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)