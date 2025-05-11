Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Rajouri, Dr Raj Kumar Thapa, in Jammu on Sunday to offer his condolences.

Paying homage to the distinguished public servant, the LG lauded Dr. Thapa's tireless efforts in fulfilling the people's aspirations and his immense contributions to Jammu and Kashmir's development.

"Dr. Thapa's legacy in J&K's progress will endure. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and countless admirers during this time of sorrow. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Assembly Lead of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, and others paid their last respect to Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Thapa's family on Saturday and expressed his condolences.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office posted on X, wrote, "Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief."

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between the DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding reached earlier today, and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and treat the situation seriously and responsibly.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added. (ANI)

