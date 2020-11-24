Jammu, Nov 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, on his martyrdom day on Tuesday.

"The teachings and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur underline one of the most fundamental principles of human existence, which is ensuring the right of everyone to breathe free and live unshackled," Sinha said.

Also Read | Where There is a Will There is a Way: Story of a Specially-Abled Woman Who Defied all the Odds to Become Sarpanch of Two Villages.

Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice is an important reminder for the future generations to be committed towards upholding the faith, belief and rights of people, he added. On this pious day, everyone must resolve to dedicate themselves to a selfless service of others, the LG said.

Also Read | Poco M3 Specifications Confirmed Ahead of the Launch, to Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC.

"Peaceful co-existence, mutual respect for each other's religious beliefs go a long way in uplifting individual lives and achieving harmony and compassion in the society," he added.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621. He resisted forced conversions of Hindus, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam and was killed on this day in 1675 on the orders of the then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)