Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): To promote women entrepreneurship, strengthen Self Help Groups (SHGs) and facilitate onboarding under Mission YUVA, the Directorate of Employment, J&K, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir National Rural Livelihoods Mission (J&K NRLM), today organised a one-day Women Entrepreneurship and SHGs Mela at Government Degree College Kathua.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He formally inaugurated the mela in the presence of a large number of women entrepreneurs, SHG members, and officers and officials from various line departments.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van for 2 Hours After Being Offered Lift, Thrown Out on Road; Two Accused Arrested.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls set up by Self Help Groups from different tehsils of the district of Kathua and interacted with the women entrepreneurs, appreciating their efforts, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Several women entrepreneurs also shared their business journeys, which inspired and motivated other participants. The Deputy Commissioner distributed loan sanction letters to new women entrepreneurs to support them in establishing and expanding their ventures under various government schemes, including Mission YUVA.

Also Read | Security Alert on New Year's Eve in Tonk: 150 Kg Ammonium Nitrate, Detonators Seized in Rajasthan; 2 Arrested After Police Intercept Vehicle on Tonk-Jaipur Highway (Video).

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Employment and J&K NRLM for organising the mela and providing a vibrant platform to women entrepreneurs. He urged women to come forward and avail themselves of government schemes to achieve economic self-reliance. He also directed the line departments to provide the necessary guidance, handholding, and support to aspiring women entrepreneurs in setting up and sustaining their units.

On the occassion, several women's self-help groups and NGOs display thier stalls of local products and manufactured items, including mushroom cultivation, Honey production, Traditional foods and pickles, and artificial decorative items. Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma inspected the stalls set up by SHG and appreciated thier role in self-employment and self-dependence. They are not only creating employment but also promoting local production.

Assistant Director of Employment, Piyusha Khajuri, said the number of women's self-help groups is not declining. thier best income in local product selling and value addition makes them self-sufficient. Our mission is to raise awareness and help them start thier own units in this way. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)