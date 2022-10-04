Rajouri (J&K), Oct 4 (PTI) A large number of people turned up at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally here on Tuesday wearing traditional turbans, locally known as 'pagdis'.

Most of them were seen wearing different turbans tied in a traditional manner, with some having a portion pointing upwards, a style commonly referred to as 'Shamla'.

Dheeraj Sharma, a sarpanch from Dhangri Panchayat, said turban is part of the traditional dress of the people in Rajouri and Poonch and they wear it mostly during functions.

"We are wearing turbans today not only as part of the dress but to highlight our demand of Scheduled Tribe status for the Pahari community," Sharma told PTI.

Shah addressed a rally organised in this town, situated at the foothills of the Pir Panjal mountain range along the Indo-Pak border.

Shah announced that the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities in Jammu and Kashmir will get reservation benefits in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Sharma Commission which examined the issue of quota.

Even women were seen wearing turbans. Saffron and white colour turbans outnumbered other colours at the rally.

"Our turban is our pride and both Gujjars and Bakerwals as well as Paharis wear turban as a traditional practice." Sonam Sharma, who attended the rally said.

She said majority of the people who were wearing turbans were from the Pahari tribe and demanding ST status for the community.

A specially-abled aged man hailing from remote Topa village of Darhal walked several kilometres to reach the venue.

Jahangir Malik (65), an employee of the Power Development department, had suffered electric shock a decade ago, resulting in the amputation of his lower limb.

"I am a Pahari and want my community to get ST status. We all have high hopes from the present BJP government," he said.

Malik said he walked several kilometres to reach the venue and be a part of this historic public rally.

"Today is a special day for our community and I walked for kilometres braving my pain," he said.

The Gujjar and Bakerwal community at the rally thanked the BJP-led government for giving them rights which were delayed by other parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anees Chowdhary, a Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) member from Agrati panchayat of Rajouri and noted Gujjar social activist, said Gujjars and Bakerwals comprise a tribe in Jammu and Kashmir which is marginalised.

"We are part of seasonal migration and our people spend six months in the upper reaches of hills and six months of winter in plain areas. Our society is confronted by multiple issues," Chowdhary said.

However, he praised the Narendra Modi government for taking a number of steps for the welfare of the tribal population of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are thankful to the government for taking various measures for our welfare… Inter-district recruitment ban has been abolished, forest rights act has been extended and now Scheduled Tribe reservation has been extended to us," Khadim Hussain, another tribal from Gujjar community, said.

He said they have assembled at the rally to extend their gratitude to the government for its steps taken for the welfare of tribal population.

