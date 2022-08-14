Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): JK People's Justice Front organized a blood donation camp at Sub District Hospital Magam in Budgam district on Sunday.

A large number of youths from various walks of life participated in the blood donation campaign.

Chairman of JK People's Justice Front, Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi, on the occasion, said, "It's heartening to see people across various walks of life today joining this camp and donating their blood for the cause of humanity. Imam Hussain ` also gave the message of humanity while laying his life in Karbala. Today's blood donation camp symbolises the message of humanity."

Pertinently, 30 pints of blood were donated and various other youths registered themselves for upcoming blood donation camps. Doctors from the hospital also addressed the gathering of blood donors and made them apprise of the importance and goodness of donating blood, scientifically and on religious terms too.

Chairman Aga Syed Abbas Rizvi also reiterated his stand on working for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthering the message of Imam Hussain, he urged the youths to donate blood and shun the path of violence and bloodshed. (ANI)

