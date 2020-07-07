Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 256 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the union territory to 8,931, even as the death toll reached 143, following the demise of five patients over the past 24 hours, officials said.

All the five deaths were reported in Kashmir, they said. Of those who have died due to the virus in the union territory, 14 belonged to Jammu province and 129 were from Kashmir division, the officials said.

Also Read | BMC Says Doctor's Prescription Not Required For COVID-19 Test, Issues List of Private Labs in Mumbai.

They said of the 256 new COVID-19 cases, 74 were from Jammu region, and 182 from the Valley.

There are total 3,389 active cases in the union territory now, while 5,399 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Naxals Release Parents of Policeman Following Pressure by People of Gumiyapal Village in Dantewada.

The cases detected on Tuesday include 71 people who had recently returned to the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases (61), the officials said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 8,931, with 7,048 infections reported in Kashmir and 1,883 cases in Jammu region, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)