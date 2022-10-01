Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the union territory's overall infection tally to 4,79,157, officials said here.

The death toll in the union territory continues to stand at 4,785 as no deaths were reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

While three cases were reported from the Jammu division, Kashmir valley accounted for five cases, they said.

There are total 118 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,254, they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

