Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 89 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the number of infections to 3,25,618, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, they added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Govt Schoolteacher Suspended for Allegedly Beating Up Students for Observing Fast on Janmashtami 2021.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 48 cases followed by 11 in Budgam district.

There are 1,320 active cases in the union territory, while 3,19,889 patients have recovered so far.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Bhopal Due To Depression After Losing Job.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,409 as no new death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 45 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)