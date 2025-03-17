Katra, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): Following the booking of Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh addressed the matter, reaffirming the town's strict prohibition against alcohol consumption.

Singh stated, "Katra is a holy town and according to a notification by the sub-divisional magistrate, alcohol consumption and sale is prohibited in the town... Taking cognizance of this notification, we have registered a complaint and started an investigation."

Also Read | Ericsson, Volvo Group, and Airtel Partner To Explore Potentials of XR, Digital Twin and AI for Smart Manufacturing, Accelerate Industry 4.0 and 5.0 Adoption in India.

Emphasizing the seriousness of the issue, he added, "Our policy is clear that such prohibited actions are subjected to strict action, no matter who does this. The investigation is underway and notices will be issued as per the laws to those responsible and they will be summoned for cooperation."

Earlier, BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Balwant Singh Mankotia strongly condemned the actions of Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and seven others who were allegedly found consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Dragged Into Bofors Scandal Without Evidence, Claims Journalist Chitra Subramaniam.

In the wake of the incident, Randhawa while speaking to ANI said, "It is a condemnable action... Their bags should have been checked... He has hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees... Strictest action should be taken, and it should be investigated why frisking of the bags was not done and where the alcohol came from... They should not be let out of Jammu till they are punished."

Mankotia added, "Katra is a holy town... There is a strict law that alcohol and meat consumption cannot be consumed in that jurisdiction. Orry uploaded a video where he was seen consuming alcohol after visiting Vaishno Devi shrine... Police should conduct the strictest action against him so that a loud and clear message reaches all the pilgrims, that they should come here to visit the temple with purity and not consume alcohol and meat in this town."

Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani (ORRY) is among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra.

As per a press note from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegitarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata vaishnodevi pilgrimage."

The release notes, "Sensing the gravity of the matter the strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."

As per the release, the team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, Dysp Katra and SHO Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and allegedly shown disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)