Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) A temple and some houses were hit by bullets as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in different sectors along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Poonch districts, officials said on Sunday.

The Army and Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated befittingly and there was no report of loss of life on the Indian side, the officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Reveals How He Got Idea of 10 Lakh Govt Jobs and What Message Large Crowds in RJD’s Rallies Send.

The temple of lord Shiva and houses suffered minor damages in the firing in Manyari, Chandwa and Londi villages of Hiranagar sector along the IB in Kathua district, the officials said.

A couple of bovines sustained bullet injuries and were treated by veterinary doctors, they added.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Foundation Days 2020: Chief Ministers, Leaders Wish People on Statehood Day.

The firing from across the border started around 9.45 pm on Saturday and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 5.25 am on Sunday, causing panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani Army also resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors along the LoC in Poonch district.

“At about 7:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni,and Qasba sectors. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)