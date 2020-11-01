Patna, November 1: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's campaign in the Bihar assembly elections revolves around employment and economic development of the state. Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, has promised 10 lakh government jobs. In an interview, Tejashwi has revealed how the idea of 10 lakh jobs came to him and what he feels about large crowds at his rallies. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

"Over the last year or so, out of every 10 youths I met, nine were jobless. That’s when I made up my mind to find a solution. I worked closely with my advisor, research team, economists and then readied a blueprint for providing 10 lakh jobs which will be signed off in my first Cabinet meeting," Tejashwi told The Indian Express. The RJD leader rejected Bharatiya Janata Party's assertion that his idea is financially untenable. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

"The first instinct of the BJP-JD(U) leaders is to always refute objective facts with obfuscation. If 10 lakh jobs are untenable, how is their plan of 19 lakh jobs tenable? My job plan is well researched and workable, which you will see in our term," he said. Asked what message huge crowd at his rallies sends, Tejashwi Yadav said people are connecting with the RJD because the party is paying heed to their concerns.

Several pictures and videos showing huge gatherings of people at Tejashwi Yadav's rallies are doing rounds on the internet. "It has been overwhelming. Seems like the people of Bihar did not get to connect with anyone or speak to anyone in a long time. It was the Mann Ki Baat model, the no-press-conference model. Office-bearers and leaders would come and talk but do not give (people) any indication that they had been heard," he said.

"My colleagues and I have had our ears to the ground ever since the ill-planned lockdown triggered all kinds of crises and have been trying to hear what the people of Bihar are trying to say. I think they now feel heard," he added. The elections for 243 Assembly seats is held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

