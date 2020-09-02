Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Wednesday raised the demand for a comprehensive economic package to revive the union territory's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairing the first executive party meeting in Jammu, JKAP President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today demanded economic package for businessmen, traders, industrialist, hoteliers, transporters, farmers and others who have suffered huge losses due to COVID-19 lockdown in the Union Territory.

“The government should support the business community, traders, small shopkeepers, people associated with tourism industry, industrialist and the farmers with an economic package to revive shattered the economy and it will help in infusing new life to the sinking market and generate employment opportunities,” said Bukhari.

He also said the government should frame a comprehensive policy to overcome the losses suffered by the people.

The party executive members who attended the meeting include Ghulam Hassan Mir, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Usman Majeed and former MLC Vijay Bakaya.

