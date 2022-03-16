Dhanbad, Mar 15 (PTI) Nearly three weeks after 14 people died in a boat capsize in the Barakar river, a 10-member joint team, comprising experts from the Centre and the Jharkhand government, on Tuesday inspected the under-construction Barbendia bridge over the river.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM Via Flipkart.

The issue of delay in completion of the bridge connecting Dhanbad with Jamtara was discussed following the boat capsize on February 24 as people have no option but to take the water route to cross the river.

Also Read | iQoo Z6 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The team led by Umashankar Vidyarthi, joint director, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti inspected the bridge.

Nirsa MLA Aparna Sengupta was with the expert team and expressed hope that the work for completion of the bridge will begin soon.

The team would submit its report to the state and central governments soon, Vidyarthi said.

Sengupta had raised the issue of delay in completion of the bridge in the ongoing budget session of the Jharkhand assembly.

The legislator said she met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and officials concerned.

"Finally continuous effort has paid a dividend. The expert team said work on the bridge would start shortly," the legislator said.

The construction of the Barbendia bridge had started in 2008 but its five pillars were damaged in a flood in 2009.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)