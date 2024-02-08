New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A man was arrested along with Rs 1.3 crore as the NIA on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bihar in a case related to an attack on a coal mine at Jharkhand's Tetariyakhad in 2020, an official said.

A rifle, a pistol, five mobile-phones, a hard-disk, incriminating documents and assorted ammunition were also seized during the raids at two locations each in Bhagalpur and Purnea and one location in Madhepura, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The case, which was originally registered at the Balumath police station in Jharkhand in December 2020, involved an attack at the coal mine by "terror gang" operatives Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its probe in the case found that the Aman Sahu gang was involved in several sensational crimes in Jharkhand, including firing on a deputy superintendent of police and extortions from businessmen and contractors.

The gang had also developed linkages with various splinter naxal outfits and other organised criminal gangs outside Jharkhand.

"The premises raided today belonged to associates of the gang involved in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities. One associate, identified as Shankar Yadav of Bhagalpur, was involved in investing/channelising the extortion money collected on behalf of Aman Sahu in the real estate sector," the spokesperson said.

The official said Yadav was arrested following the recovery of Rs 1.3 crore from his possession.

The NIA, which had taken over the case from the Jharkhand Police in March 2021, has so far filed three charge-sheets against 24 accused in the case related to extortion and disruption of government work in Latehar in Jharkhand as part of a criminal conspiracy.

Another of Sahu's associates, namely Pramod Yadav, had earlier harboured one accused, Pradeep Ganjhu. A resident of Madhepura district, he was also wanted by police and carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

