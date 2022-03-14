Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam said on Monday that the government was planning to set up fast-track courts in the state for speedy trial of mob-lynching cases.

A total of 46 cases of mob-lynching have been recorded in the state between 2016 and 2021, the parliamentary affairs minister said.

In 11 such cases, 51 accused were convicted to life imprisonment after completion of the trial.

Conviction processes are in different stages in rest of the cases, Alam stated.

Bagodar legislator Vinod Kumar Singh had raised the mob-lynching issue during Question Hour of the Assembly, urging the government to set up fast track courts for speedy trials of such cases.

Singh also expressed concern over alleged poor distribution of compensation to dependents of victims.

Citing the example of Sunil Pasi, who was beaten to death by a mob in December last year, Singh said that his family did not get any compensation as yet.

In response, the parliamentary affairs minister said, "Till now, Rs 19.90 lakh has been disbursed as compensation to the dependents of victims. We will expedite the process."

The Assembly, during the day, saw a heated discussion over domicile issue yet again.

Jamshedpur (East) legislator Saryu Roy asked if the state government intended to make a domicile policy on basis of 1932-Khatiyan (land records)

Alam, in reply, said, "The chief minister has already replied on this matter. Assessment is being done on the issue and government will soon come out with a decision."

The issue was further debated by AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto, legislator Pradip Yadav and JMM MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel. They sought a deadline from the government for arriving at a decision.

Alam said, "The 1932-Khatiyan will remain in place but the government is also reviewing the surveys conducted till 1964 in different districts. A new local policy will be prepared very soon. For this, the formation of a three-tier cabinet sub-committee is under consideration before the government."

