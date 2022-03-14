Jaipur, March 14: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 will be held in all district centres across Rajasthan on March 20 and 21. The exam will be held in two sessions: from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For candidates infected with Covid-19, the Commission has prepared separate preparations. Such applicants must email their medical report along with other papers to examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in and inform on 0145-2635255 between 4 p.m. on March 19. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download the admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021” under Important Links section

Step 3. Click on the RAS exam link and then click on ‘Get admit card’ button

Step 4. Key in your credentials

Step 5. Check and download the admit card

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference.

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services test is being held for the purpose of filling 988 vacancies, 363 of which are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. Only candidates who pass the main exam as well as a personality test/viva-voce will be considered for the open vacancies.

