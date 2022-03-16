Ranchi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jharkhand government will construct stadiums in all 81 assembly constituencies in a bid to promote sports, the assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Sports, Minorities Welfare and Tourism Minister Hafizul Hassan Ansari said the government plans to set up stadiums in all 81 constituencies.

"The construction of stadiums will be done on the recommendation of MLAs," he said.

In reply to another query on tourist spots, he said the government will ensure proper security arrangements in various tourist destinations.

During the Zero Hour, the house witnessed noisy scenes after a ruling party member raised the issue of seizure of financial powers of principal of St. Columba's College, Hazaribag, alleging that he is being victimised because he is a tribal.

Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey, who belongs to the treasury bench, alleged that the financial rights of principal Sunil Toppo have been seized by the Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) as part of a "conspiracy to remove him from the post".

Objecting to it, BJP legislator Manish Jaiswal claimed that there are allegations of gross financial misconduct against the principal, following which members of treasury and opposition benches entered into a heated argument.

JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar demanded a probe into the roles of the principal as well as the Vinoba Bhave University.

Earlier in another issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said policemen in the state would soon get a compensation leave of 20 days.

"A home department letter has come in January 2021 and the state government is serious about implementing it," Alam said in response to a calling attention motion moved by CPI-ML MLA Vinod Singh who claimed 75,000 policemen of the state are agitating as their compensation leave of 20 days has been stopped.

Singh also alleged that their uniform allowance in the state is only Rs 4,000, while in neighbouring Bihar the same is Rs 10,000.

Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav demanded absorption of Kasturba school teachers as regular ones.

Replying to the demand, Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said a decision will be taken as per rules.

