Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials to Raj Bhavan over the recent violence in Ranchi and sought to know why water cannon, rubber bullets or tear gas were not used to disperse the crowd and why the administration failed to take preventive action.

Tension continues to prevail in the Jharkhand capital after the violent protest on Friday over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BHP spokespersons claimed the lives of two people and left more than two dozen injured.

"Why didn't you use water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas. There was no provision for these things there. Why?" an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

"What information did the administration have about the proposed event, picketing, demonstration, procession and what arrangements you had made. You have IB, CID and what inputs did the special branch give? How many security personnel and magistrates were present there during the operation of the procession? Why didn't you take any preventive action?" it added.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan was among the officials asked to meet the governor at his official residence on Monday.

