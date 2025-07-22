Ranchi, Jul 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 126 specialist doctors under the National Health Mission.

A filarial elimination campaign and an awareness drive in nine districts of the state were also launched on the occasion.

"We are moving forward with a vision that every person receives better treatment in their respective districts. The newly appointed doctors are being given responsibilities to extend better healthcare services," Ansari said.

The health department has set several targets for the next three years.

Those include setting up three new medical colleges, laying the foundation of RIMS-2, establishing a dedicated super-speciality hospital for neurology and nephrology and launching bike ambulances, a health official said.

