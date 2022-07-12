Deoghar, Jul 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday that Jharkhand would be one of the leading states in the next five to seven years if support from the Union government continued.

In a veiled attack at the same time, Soren, often critical of the NDA government for not paying a huge sum of Rs 1.36 lakh crore for coal and others, reminded that the state's contribution should not be forgotten.

"We have seen that the labourers who construct a building are often forgotten," he said at the inauguration of Deoghar airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jharkhand has been contributing to nation building for years through its minerals, including coal and iron," Soren said.

The chief minister expressed hope that the airport would contribute to the state's development as he thanked over 300 families who have given their land for the project.

Soren hoped the air routes and airports that have been promised by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is accompanying Modi, would be fulfilled soon.

"Jharkhand will turn into a leading state soon in the next five to seven years if we get continuous support from the Centre," Soren said.

Scindia announced at the event that Jharkhand was set to get three more airports and 14 new air routes would be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 16,800 crore.

