Jammu, July 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) on Monday staged a strong protest here against the BJP and demanded a thorough probe by the National Investigation Agency into the saffron party's "links" with LeT terrorist Talib Hussain.

Led by the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, Jagdev Gaga and J&KPYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, the party activists assembled in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu city and raised slogans against the BJP for having "link with LeT terrorist Talib Hussain".

Talking to reporters, Gaga said probe should be held by the NIA into the BJP's alleged LeT links.

"Congress has never been in the favour of doing politics on the issue of terrorism. However, present circumstances in the wake of repeated terrorists activities and their link-up with the BJP have necessitated the need to raise questions" he said.

Gaga alleged that Talib Hussain was an active member of BJP's IT cell but it is a matter of concern and a big security lapse.

“Talib Hussain's pictures with Raina and even with the Union Home Minister speak volumes about his association with the BJP which facilitated his induction into the party and also to a top post in the IT and media cell,” he said and questioned the failure of the intelligence agencies in detecting the presence of a terrorist in the BJP'.

Uday Chib also sought a high-level enquiry by the NIA into Talib Hussain's connections with BJP senior functionaries.

Hussain along with his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district on July 3 and later handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

The BJP has denied that Hussain was an active member of the party and claimed that he introduced himself as a reporter of a news portal and visited the party headquarters as part of a Pakistan conspiracy to target the party leaders.

