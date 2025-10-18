Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Saturday said that it will contest the Bihar polls on its own and not as part of Mahagathbandhan.

The announcement came after the Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, failed to seal a pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, with the nomination process ending on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya announced that the party will contest six seats on its own.

In Ranchi, JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya says, "Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress contesting against RJD? Why is CPI contesting against VIP? Election strategies change," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged earlier in the day that there is an "internal tug of war" within the opposition Mahagathbandhan, stating that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers are fighting against Congress workers on the ground.

"Aapsi ladai ke patake Mahagathbandhan main phoot rahe hain," he said.

"Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has till not officially announced its seat sharing. There are reports that RJD wants to have a candidate against the Congress Bihar President. Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is fighting a massive Internal tug of war: Rahul Gandhi has asked his party men to not focus on RJD seats. RJD workers are fighting against Congress workers on ground," Bhandari posted on X.

"Tejasvi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni have no face to show their workers; after been humiliated by Congress and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Electioneering has picked up pace, specially on seats going to the polls in the first phase of Bihar election. (ANI)

