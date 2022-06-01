New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the JNU said a probe into an alleged sexual harassment case has been initiated and stringent action will be taken against the guilty.

In a statement, the ICC on Tuesday said it has taken serious cognizance of the case reported to its office. However, the committee did not reveal any details of the case.

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: GBSHSE 10th Result Available At gbshse.info; Check Details.

"As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on 27th May 2022 at 7.46 pm, the inquiry of the case was started following due process," the notification read.

"ICC is committed to ensuring a free, fast and fair trial of the case and providing justice to the complainant. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Led-Cabinet Allows Procurement by 'Cooperatives' As Buyers on Government E-Marketplace.

The ICC asserted that it observes a zero-tolerance policy toward any kind of sexual harassment on the campus.

An activist of the All India Students Association (AISA) was last week accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

The victim had complained to the ICC to take "prompt action to save her from any more mental trauma and intimidation".

The AISA has said that the accused is not affiliated to them.

In a separate incident, a student affiliated with the National Students Union of India was held responsible for molesting a female student of northeast, according to reports.

It was not immediately clear which of the two cases is being probed by the ICC.

Several student outfits, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), recently staged a protest demanding action against those found guilty in sexual harassment cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)