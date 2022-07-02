New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Forum (JNUTF) Saturday condemned the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, saying the horrific killing is indicative of a larger social malaise.

Two men hacked to death tailor Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area in Udaipur on Tuesday, and said in a video minutes later that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Also Read | Mumbai: Teen Rams Bike Into 56-Year-Old Policeman While Trying To Escape Nakabandi in Wadala, Arrested.

In a statement, the JNUTF said, "The murder of Kanhaiyalal is no ordinary killing; it has injured the collective consciousness of the nation. We have to do something to cure this mentality as we go on to tackle the menace of Islamic fanaticism. There is no place for such acts in any civilized world and we have to nip any such mindset in the bud."

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2022: Integrated Facility for Virtual Pooja, Havan and Prasad Booking Launched; Check Charges, Other Details Here.

"The JNUTF condemns this cowardly act of killing an innocent man. JNUTF also condemns the forces responsible for supporting any such elements directly or indirectly.

"JNUTF appeals to policymakers to adopt a comprehensive mechanism to deal with the menace of Islamic radicalisation and growing violent extremism," it added.

Four people have been arrested in the case so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)