Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the results of the Junior Office Assistant (IT) examination held in 2021 would be declared soon considering the legal aspects.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with JOA (IT) candidates at his house here, Sukhu said he would again raise the issue in the next cabinet meeting.

Hundreds of JOA (IT) candidates on Friday reached Oakover, the residence of the chief minister, and demanded him to declare the results at the earliest possible.

The candidates had also staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday.

The candidates said that during the meeting with them at his house, Sukhu gave an assurance that the results would be declared soon.

He told them that a few cabinet ministers were against the result declaration, although he did not named anyone, the protestors said.

He also advised them to meet other ministers and raise the issue to garner support in their favour, they added.

"We will now meet every minister of the state government and ask why they are not willing to agree with the decision to declare the pending result," one of the protestors said.

On March 21, 2021, examination for 1,867 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Committee (HPSSC) in which more than one lakh candidates had appeared.

Around 4,332 candidates were shortlisted after evaluations held from August 1-31, 2022 but the final results were was not declared.

The candidates have warned of launching a hunger strike if the issue is not taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur hit out at Sukhu, saying it was unfortunate of the chief minister to state that he was willing to announce the JOA (IT) exam results but the cabinet ministers were not cooperating.

Speaking to reporters during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kullu, Thakur said the cabinet that had guaranteed to provide one lakh jobs in its first meeting is now being accused of delaying the pending results of previous examinations.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government has failed on every front and the current state of affairs have made it clear that managing the state is beyond the capability of the Congress government.

