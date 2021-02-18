Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old jobless man was arrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearly Rs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here on Thursday, a police official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4 apprehended the man from Chembur in eastern suburbs, he said.

Counterfeit currency notes in denominations of Rs 500, 200, 100 and 50, and with a face value of Rs 55,450, were recovered from his on the spot, the official said.

After questioning, the police raided his residence in Chembur and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.43 lakh, he said.

A printer, ink and papers used in printing counterfeit notes were also recovered from his home, the official said.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused was jobless and had got the idea of printing counterfeit currency notes from a popular online video-sharing platform, he said.

