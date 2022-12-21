New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday referred the Multi-state Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to a joint committee of Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a motion in the Lok Sabha which was adopted by the House. He said the committee would submit its report to Lok Sabha in the first week of the second part of the Budget session.

The committee will have 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The bill seeks to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 so as to reform the composition of board of a multi-State co-operative society and establish an Authority to be known as the "Co-operative Election Authority" which shall consist of a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson and members not exceeding three to be appointed by the Central Government.

The Authority is proposed to be established with a view to bring electoral reforms in co-operative sector;

The bill also proposes to create Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund" for revival of "sick multi-State co-operative societies". (ANI)

