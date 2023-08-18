Araria, August 18: A journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified miscreants in Araria district of Bihar, said the police on Friday. The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav. Bihar Horror: Man Thrashes Woman, Bites Her Private Parts in Bagaha District; Jailed

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is underway. Bihar Caste-Based Survey Almost Complete, Will Soon Be in Public Domain.

Journalist Shot Dead in Bihar

VIDEO | "A journalist from Dainik Jagran, Vimal, was shot dead by four men at around 5.30 am in Raniganj market area in Bihar's Araria. The FSL team is at the spot, deceased's body was taken for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused," says Ashok Kumar Singh, SP,… pic.twitter.com/NzAtzXnJcS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria. Further details are awaited.

