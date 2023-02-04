New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday appointed D R Thapa as the chief of the party's Sikkim unit with immediate effect.

Nadda has also appointed MLA NK Sabha as Sikkim BJP's Legislative Party Leader and MLA D T Leptcha as the Special Invitee of the National Executive Committee, with immediate effect.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2023-24 | Approx 990 Km of Roads Have Been … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The development has come as the party is gearing up to contest the Assembly elections in the Northeastern states.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting for Assembly Elections 2023 in Tripura will take place on February 16 and in Nagaland and Manipur, the elections will be held on February 27.

Also Read | Sextortion in Mumbai: Grant Road Resident Blackmailed With Intimate Videos, Rs 4 Lakh Extorted Over WhatsApp Call With Woman.

The ECI also said that the results of these assembly elections will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)