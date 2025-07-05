Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda meets former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal at his residence in Samirpur (Photo X/@JPNadda)

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda visited senior party leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal at his residence in Samirpur on Friday. It was a courtesy visit.

"During my stay in Himachal Pradesh today, I paid a courtesy visit to senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shri Prem Kumar Dhumal ji at his residence in Samirpur and enquired about his well-being," Nadda said in a post on X.

Also Read | Centre Notifies Waqf Management Rules 2025; Portal, Database, Audit of Waqf Properties.

BJP's newly appointed state chief Rajeev Bindal was also present.

Nadda took a dig at the Congress-led state government on Wednesday over its handling of disaster relief funds.

Also Read | 'Seeking Clarity Is Not Misinformation': CM Siddaramaiah Responds to Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on COVID-19 Vaccine Row.

"Between 2023 and 2025, the Central Government allocated Rs 1,736 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Rs 1,071 crore through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and Rs 339 crore to the State Disaster Mitigation Fund for Himachal Pradesh as relief funds. This demonstrates that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Government of India stands firmly with the state government in times of need, not just in words but in action."

"Out of the Rs 360.11 crore allocated, only Rs 78 crore has been utilised, which is just 21.7 per cent of the total amount. I have cautioned the state government that they have one year to effectively utilise these funds. Nevertheless, the Central Government and Prime Minister Modi remain steadfast in their support for Himachal Pradesh."

Expressing condolences for the lives lost in cloudbursts and flash floods, Nadda expressed BJP's solidarity with the affected families.

"I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash floods. The BJP stands with the families who have lost their loved ones. We are assisting in the ongoing rescue operations in the affected areas. Whenever Himachal Pradesh has been affected by any disaster, Prime Minister Modi has always stood with Himachal Pradesh," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)