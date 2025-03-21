New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda met newly elected BJP MLCs Malka Komaraiah and Anji Reddy, along with other senior Telangana BJP leaders, in Delhi on Thursday.

Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President G Kishan Reddy also accompanied the MLCs during the meeting.

The discussions come as the party seeks to strengthen its position in Telangana following recent electoral gains.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in the celebrations at the state BJP office following the party's win in the Telangana MLC polls and the BJP's win in two out of three selections in the state's MLC elections. Reddy met both the winning candidates and celebrated the moment with the other workers.

Reddy termed the results of the Telangana MLC elections as the success of the BJP and added that they will work together to bring a double-engine government in the state."This is a success for the BJP and Telangana. The people of Telangana have created a path regarding how the politics of Telangana will look and how the BJP government will come to Telangana in the coming days," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

"The BJP will work hard to move forward on this path. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP will work hard to bring a double-engine government to Telangana," he added.

The MLC elections were held on February 27 in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the counting of votes took place on March 3. (ANI)

