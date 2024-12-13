Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday paid tributes to the nine security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Nadda paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives while ensuring the safety of the Parliament and its members.

"Today, 23 years ago, on December 13, 2001, terrorists attacked India's Parliament. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the nine security personnel who gave their lives to protect the Parliament and all the parliamentarians. It is because of their sacrifice that we were able to keep our Parliament and MPs safe," Nadda said.

JP Nadda was addressing the 'Janadesh Parab' programme organised in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to mark the one year of the BJP-led government in the state.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001 and said that their sacrifice will forever inspire the nation.

"Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication," PM Modi posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and said that the entire country stands against terrorism.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, respectful tribute to the immortal martyrs. Today we remembered the brave soldiers of Mother India who were martyred in the terrorist attack on Parliament House by paying floral tribute. The whole country is united against terrorism," he said

The tributes reminded everyone about the horrific terror attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001.

It may be recalled that it was on December 13, 2001, that Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari; Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack.

The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-- two Pakistan-raised terrorist organisations-- attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001, that led to the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were killed on December 13, 2001 attack.

More than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building at the time. The gunmen used a fake identity sticker on the car they drove and thus easily breached the security deployed around the parliamentary complex. The terrorists carried AK47 rifles, grenade launchers and pistols.

The gunmen drove their vehicle into the car of Indian Vice President Krishan Kant (who was in the building at the time), got out, and began shooting. The Vice President's guards and security personnel shot back at the terrorists and then started closing the gates of the compound.

Indian security agencies and the Delhi Police officials said that gunmen received instructions from Pakistan and the operation was carried out under the guidance of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. (ANI)

