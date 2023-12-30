New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday released a postage stamp commemorating 200 years of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka and said it is an occasion to look positive but also remember history.

The BJP chief said that it is a matter of happiness for him that "we are remembering the year 1823 and commemorating it with the stamp of Indian-origin Tamils, who had gone to Sri Lanka 200 years ago".

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Departments Not To Buy Diesel and Petrol Vehicles From January 1.

"Britishers encouraged the migration of our Tamil people to Sri Lanka. It served their purpose of augmenting economic activities by making the migrated people work in fields there. The migrated Indian-origin Tamils struggled for years. They faced hardships of human dignity, health, and livelihood amongst others. But things don't remain static. Eventually, a sense of revolution took over our Tamil people, and they started asking for basic human rights," he said at the event held at party office.

Nadda said that in 2017, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Jaffna.

Also Read | Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi Amid Cheers and Claps (Watch Video).

"In 2014, when PM Shri Narendra Modi became our leader, we began a new optimistic journey. In 2017, he became the first Indian PM to visit Jaffna and promised them Pucca Houses. That's when our people got the opportunity to live a life with dignity in Sri Lanka," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)