Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Jadavpur University on Wednesday condemned the action of a group of students who locked the room of two teachers from the mass communications department, accusing them of lapses in the evaluation of 50 answer sheets.

The incident took place on Monday, when students locked the office of former department head Santwan Chattopadhyay and asistant professor Abhishek Das, who were not present at the time.

Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at UP Government Over Violence, Asks 'What Action Did Police Take Against Sloganeering BJP Workers'.

The students alleged that papers of the first and second semester exams had not been properly evaluated, and held the professors responsible for the issue.

One student remarked, "We have drawn the attention of the authorities, the VC, and the registrar, but there has to be strict action by the JU."

Also Read | Jhansi Medical College Fire: Uttar Pradesh Government Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others in Connection With Fire Incident That Claimed Lives of 10 Newborn Babies.

Das had already been showcaused regarding the matter.

In response, the university issued a statement denouncing the locking of the professors' office, emphasising that such actions would not be tolerated and that appropriate steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents.

The university is currently in the process of reevaluating the papers with the help of an external panel of experts appointed by the executive council.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)