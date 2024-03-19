New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Kaveri Baweja, the judge who convicted the Uber rape case accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment eight years ago, will now hear Delhi excise policy and other cases at the Rouse Avenue court.

A special judge who was hearing cases at MP-MLA Court at Delhi Rouse Avenue has been transferred to Tis Hazari as District Judge (Commerical). MK Nagpal was hearing cases related to Delhi liquor policy, CBI and money laundering cases related to sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

On Monday, he granted BRS MLC K Kavitha seven days of remand to the ED in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

He was replaced by Baweja, serving as District Judge (Commercial) at Tis Hazari Court.

Baweja convicted Uber cab driver Shiv Kumar Yadav of raping and endangering the life of a 25-year-old woman in his taxi on December 5, 2014. She decided the Uber rape case of December 2014 as a fast-track judge.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a list of 27 judges to be transferred, with immediate effect. (ANI)

