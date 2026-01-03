New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): In a fresh judicial appointment, the President of India has named Justice Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath, presently a judge of the Kerala High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. The appointment will take effect from the date Justice Mustaque assumes charge of the office.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the appointment was made in exercise of powers conferred by the Constitution of India and in consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

The elevation follows a recommendation made on December 18, 2025, by the Supreme Court collegium headed by Surya Kant. The Central government cleared the appointment on January 3, 2026.

Justice Mustaque enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and began his legal career in Kannur, practising before various courts and statutory authorities. Over nearly seven years, he built a reputation as a litigation lawyer and arbitrator. His professional journey includes serving as standing counsel for Kannur University and representing educational institutions, telecom companies and local bodies.

He has also been associated with alternative dispute resolution as a mediator at the Kerala Mediation Centre and as a faculty member with the Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation. Additionally, he has served as a panel arbitrator with ICADR and IIAM and has been linked with international and national law bodies, including the International Institute of Space Law and the Indian Society of International Law.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court on January 23, 2014, and was made a permanent judge on March 10, 2016. Since September 18, 2019, he has also served as Chairman of the High Court's Computerisation Committee. More recently, Justice Mustaque held the position of Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court from July 5 to September 21, 2024. (ANI)

