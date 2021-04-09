New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Justice Sanjay Yadav, the senior-most judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the acting chief justice of that high court.

Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Govind Mathur, will retire on April 13.

Justice Yadav will assume the charge of acting chief justice from April 14, a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said on Friday.

Judges of the high courts retire at the age of 62 years.

