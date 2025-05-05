New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Supreme Court judge, Justice Surya Kant and Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), conducted a review meeting with the Chief Justices of High Courts across the country and the Chairpersons of the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) and High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs).

A special campaign was launched by SCLSC in jails of India in association with all the SLSAs and prison authorities on January 10, 2025. 4216 prison inmates were identified who were eligible for legal aid from SCLSC.

On April 1, 2025, Justice Kant, conducted a virtual meeting with all the High Courts across India and impressed upon them to reach out to those identified prison inmates and send their paper books and other required documents if they are willing to avail legal aid.

Pursuant to the monitoring by Chairman SCLSC, more than 3900 prison inmates wished for availing legal aid from SCLSC.

In the virtual meeting held today with all the Chief Justices of the High Courts, Justice Kant informed them that more than 800 paper books have been received and legal aid has been given in about 300 cases.

Justice Kant requested the SLSAs across the country for immediately sending the paper books and documents required in all other cases.

"The campaign, aimed at facilitating access to legal remedies before the Supreme Court for eligible inmates, has gained significant momentum. As of now, over 834 matters have been received by the SCLSC with panel advocates already appointed in cases where complete documentation is available," a statement issued by the Supreme Court stated.

During the meeting, Justice Kant issued key directives to accelerate the campaign. HCLSCs have been instructed to expedite the transmission of pending paper books, exclusively through Special Messengers, including on weekends and holidays, and to ensure the prompt rectification of any deficiencies in the files.

To streamline coordination, each HCLSC has been directed to designate a nodal officer in every district. These officers will serve as direct points of contact with the SCLSC to address file defects, seek clarifications, and facilitate timely communication.

Additionally, HCLSCs were urged to actively counsel inmates who had initially declined legal aid, underscoring the quality and competence of representation provided through the SCLSC.

"This one-of-a-kind initiative, led under the stewardship of Justice Kant, underscores the judiciary's unwavering commitment to ensuring access to justice for all, particularly for those behind bars," the statement added. (ANI)

