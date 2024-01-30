Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that providing justice to all and treating everyone equally was Mahatma Gandhi's concept of 'Ramarajya'.

Speaking to the media after paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's portrait at Vidhana Soudha earlier today on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary, CM Siddaramaiah said that all castes and religions living in harmony was Gandhi's dream.

"Today is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, after being shot by Godse. When Gandhiji was a little late in going to Bhajan after his conversation with Vallabha Bhai Patel, the assassin Godse shot him on the pretext of bowing to Gandhiji's feet," the Chief Minister said.

"This country gained independence under his leadership. Many leaders of Congress have made sacrifices for the freedom of the country," he added.

"Gandhi ji chanted 'Hey Ram' even as he breathed his last. He had great devotion and faith in Sri Rama. That is why 'Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram' was his favourite bhajan. Sri Rama was an abiding son and went into exile for fourteen years. Godse, who was a fanatic, killed Mahatma Gandhi, who worshipped Sri Ramachandra, who gave ideal governance. We all should follow his example and treat all religions as equal," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"Gandhiji who showed the path of truth and non-violence is called the Father of the Nation. There are people among us who worship Godse, the killer of such a great man. On behalf of the people of the state and the government, I pay our respects to Mahatma Gandhi," the CM said.

Responding to the question on incidents disturbing the peace in the state, the CM said "Godse's followers are disturbing the peace in the society. We should live in a society of mutual love, trust and peace. There should be peace in society. Gandhi gave the message of peace."

He said that we must not increase discord between human beings.

Responding to MP Sumalatha's accusation that the Mandya incident happened due to the district administration's failure to maintain law and order, CM Siddaramaiah said that permission was given to hoist the national flag or the Kannada flag, the flag of any religion, caste or party was not allowed to be hoisted.

"An attempt has been made to create unrest in the society with the malicious intention of gaining political advantage," he said.

Responding to former CM Kumaraswamy's call for a Mandya bandh on February 8, the CM said that people will decide whether to carry out the bandh or not.

"They first took permission to hoist the National Flag and instead hoisted the saffron flag," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

