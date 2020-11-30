Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his official residence here on Monday.

Since March this year, a number of Scindia loyalists quit the Congress, resulting in collapse of the then Kamal Nath government.

Bypolls were held earlier this month in 28 state Assembly seats, including three which fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs. The BJP won 19 of these seats, while the Congress bagged nine.

Before the meeting with Chouhan on Monday, Scindia, who is a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters that there will no discussion on the state cabinet expansion during the meeting.

