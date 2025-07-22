Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday criticised both the BJP and the Congress, alleging that they had 'cheated' the Backward Classes (BCs) of Telangana.

Kavitha referred to statements made by BJP leaders suggesting that the OBC Reservation Bill could not be passed in Parliament. She also alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had remained silent on issues related to Telangana's Backward Classes.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

"We heard many statements from the BJP leaders from Telangana that they cannot pass the OBC Reservation Bill from the central government, which is very unfortunate to hear... We have seen more than 15 states giving reservation above 50 per cent... We are getting zero benefits from the Central government. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra nor Sonia Gandhi speaks in Parliament about our Telangana BCs... The bill should be passed... Both BJP and Congress are cheating the people of Telangana BCs," Kavitha told ANI.

In March, the Congress-led Telangana government passed two bills -- The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in Services under the State) Bill, 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terrorists Attack: With Mastermind at Large, Security Concerns Rise; Demand To Fix Accountability Gains Traction.

These bills aim to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes, 15 per cent to Scheduled Castes, and 10 per cent to Scheduled Tribes across educational institutions, local bodies, and government jobs.

Both bills have been cleared by the Telangana Assembly and Legislative Council and are now awaiting approval from the Central government.

A day after the bills were passed, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the move as "revolutionary", claiming that it would go beyond the 49 per cent ceiling on reservations and help empower historically marginalised communities.

"The revolutionary promise of 42 per cent reservations for Backward Castes not only finally hopes to end the legal glass ceiling of 49 per cent on quotas but also moves towards empowering the long-oppressed communities' resources & opportunities in proportion to their percentage in the population," CM Reddy said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)