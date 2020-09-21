New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Days after his release from jail following a court quashing his detention under the stringent National Security Act, Kafeel Khan on Monday met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here.

Khan, a medical doctor, was recently released from the Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Also Read | CGSOS Results 2020 Declared at cgsos.co.in: Check Class 10, 12 Open Board Exam Scores Released by Chhattisgarh Education Board.

During the meeting, Khan is learnt to have thanked Priyanka Gandhi for the assistance and support provided by the Congress during and after his detention. Khan's wife and children also met Priyanka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and the party's state minority cell's chief Shahnawaz Alam were also present during the meeting.

Also Read | Indian Navy Officers Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh Create History by Becoming First-Ever Women Airborne Combatants to Operate From Warships; Know More About Them.

Khan was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after several children died there in 2017, apparently due to the lack of oxygen cylinders at the government hospital.

A departmental inquiry later cleared Khan of most of the charges, but he found himself in trouble for an allegedly provocative speech in Aligarh over the amended citizenship law.

He was detained under the stringent NSA, which the Allahabad High Court earlier this month ruled was illegal.

After his release, Khan had gone to Rajasthan with his family.

"There is a Congress government in Rajasthan. My family felt that we will be safe... I wanted to spend some quality time with my family," he had said.

After he was released from jail, Priyanka Gandhi had spoken over phone with Kafeel Khan and his family and promised all possible help.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress had launched a campaign for Khan's release and Congressmen raised their voice for the release by signing signature campaigns, holding protests and writing letters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)