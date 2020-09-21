Kochi, September 21: In a first, two women officers have been selected observers or airborne tacticians in the Indian Navy’s helicopter stream. The move paves the way for gender equality in the force as Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh would be the first set of women airborne tacticians in the country. The women officers were operating from the deck of warships.

Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh are a part of a group of 17 officers of the Indian Navy. The officers of the group include four women officers and three officers of the Indian Coast Guard. They were awarded “Wings” on graduating as “Observers” at a ceremony held today at INS Garuda in Kochi. The four women officers, part of the group, are from Short Service Commission batch, while the remaining 13 officers are from Regular batch. Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi, One of The First Female Fighter Pilots, Tests Cockpit Simulator of F-21 Aircraft.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief Staff Officer (Training). Rear Admiral also awarded the Instructor Badge to six other officers, who had successfully graduated as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNI). Rear Admiral George highlighted the fact that it was a landmark occasion wherein the first-time women are going to be trained in helicopter operations.

According to reports, Lt Tyagi and Sub Lt Singh will now get trained onboard Medium Role Helicopters, MH-60 R. Notably, India has ordered 24 of these helicopters from the United States. Avani Chaturvedi, First Indian Woman Fighter Pilot, Goes Solo.

Sub Lieutenant Singh is a third-generation armed forces officer. Her father retired from the Indian Navy several years ago, reported NDTV. Her grandfather was an Army Officer. She is from Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Sub Lieutenant Tyagi hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. "We've been treated equally... Whatever training our male counterparts received, we went through the same training... It is a huge responsibility, the task is challenge. We are looking forward to it," reported the media house quoting Sub Lieutenant Tyagi as saying. Two other women officers passed out on Monday are - Sub Lt. Afnan Sheikh and Sub Lt. Kreeshma R.

