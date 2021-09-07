Bhawanipatna, Sep 7 (PTI) Saptapuri Amabasya is being celebrated with traditional gaiety in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

The two-day festival, which began on Monday, is known as the 'pora uans' in the Kalahandi dialect as wildflower 'pora' or flame lily is used on the occasion.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Parts of North India To Witness Heavy Rainfall This Week, Says IMD.

Earlier, it was celebrated across Kalahandi with grandeur and treated as the traditional children's day but is now limited to rural pockets.

Family members prepare different types of delicacies like 'khaja' and other traditional sweets for the children.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: Thane, Palghar Citizens Asked to Remain Alert as MeT Office Forecasts Heavy Rainfall.

After worshiping the family deities, children are dressed up and sent out to play in the company of their friends.

Children pull terracotta and wooden bullocks, horses, and elephants laden with different types of dry foods and 'pora' flowers.

It is believed that in the bygone era, trading communities of the area used to start their journey to distant places by carrying goods on bullocks and elephants on this day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)