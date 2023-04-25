Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): Four police officers, all in the rank of assistant police sub-inspectors (ASIs), were suspended for allegedly dragging the body of a minor Dalit girl on a road at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"Four ASIs were suspended for dragging the girl's body in Sahebghata area of Kaliaganj. A departmental investigation was conducted and on the basis of the report, that action was taken," said Sana Akhtar, SP, Raiganj.

On April 20, the victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj. Alleging that she was raped and killed, locals put up road blockades by burning tyres and set several shops on fire.

A video went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim's body while taking it for a post-mortem.

Amid an uproar over the alleged gang rape and murder, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) chairperson Sudeshna Roy on Sunday said the family members of the victim were "fed up" with all the spotlight around the incident want to mourn their daughter in peace.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday, the SCPCR chairperson said, "The incident involves a minor girl. We took the details of the incident but decided not to bring it to the public domain."

She said that the child rights panel spoke to the family and assured them of extending all possible help. "We spoke to the family and before leaving for Kolkata we assured the family that we will push for the strictest punishment for anyone found guilty," Roy said, adding, "We told the family that we are with them at this difficult time."

Roy went on to add that she even shared her phone number with the victim's kin and asked them to reach her directly if in need of help. "The family members told us that they were tired of having so many visitors over the last few days," Roy said, adding, "They said that they were also fed up with being questioned repeatedly in connection with the matter."

In a response to the incident, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding the "incompetent (police) officers" of the state.

Speaking to ANI, the NCPCR chief said, "The CM always tries to save the incompetent officers here. I consider CM Mamata Banerjee incompetent when it comes to children's safety in the state. Due to her negligence incidents happen and children die." "And later on, on the basis of the CM's order, these incidents are covered up," he added. (ANI)

